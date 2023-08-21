Unsung hero optometrist saved my sight

Sacha Pink visited her Specsavers store in Bexhill-on-Sea earlier this year after experiencing problems with the vision in one of her eyes. Newly qualified optometrist Ella Rudge listened to Sacha’s symptoms and referred her for further examination using an OCT scan, which produces 3D images, similar to an MRI scan. This revealed that Sacha had a large hole at the centre of the retina and would need surgery to fix it.

Ella immediately referred Sacha to an eye surgeon, where she was examined and booked in for the operation.

Sacha Pink says: ‘I’m used to having regular eye tests, having worn glasses since the age of seven, but on this occasion, I knew something wasn’t quite right. Ella was amazing and, thanks to her calm, clear explanation of the problem, she made me feel well looked after and that she knew exactly what she was talking about.’

Optician Ella Rudge and Sacha Pink

Ella Rudge says: ‘From a clinical point of view, at this point I wanted to make sure Sacha was ok and that she understood what the next steps to fix the hole would be. She came in a bit worried and, on top of that, I was telling her that there was indeed something wrong. I needed to reassure her that coming in was the right thing to do and we could now get the relevant people to treat the condition.’

Sacha had the operation on 17 May, which involved a type of surgery called a vitrectomy to fix the hole and prevent further loss of vision. She then had to remain lying down for the first two days. Sacha said she will be forever grateful for Ella’s diagnosis.

Sacha adds: ‘I believe that opticians like Ella are our hidden hero’s. She acted in such a calm way. The surgeon said I had a 60 % chance of repairing it and if Ella hadn’t spotted it, I might have only had a 20% chance of getting it fixed. I really feel grateful for her professionalism and wanted to say thank you and highlight the important sight-saving and at times lifesaving treatment people like Ella do.’

For Ella the diagnosis was all part of the job she dreamed of doing as a child, before starting at Specsavers Hastings at the age of 17 while also studying at college.