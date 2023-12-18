Information about the future of a Rustington hospital is expected in the new year, West Sussex county councillors have been told.

Zachary Merton Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Zachary Merton Hospital closed temporarily earlier this month after water leaks damaged ceilings and issues were found with the heating system.

During a meeting of the full council on Friday, December 15, councillor Alison Cooper (Con, Rustington) spoke of the ‘shock and loss’ felt by the community when the hospital closed.

Pointing out that the building had served the area for years, first as a maternity hospital and then as a community hospital, Mrs Cooper said residents did not want to see the facility lost.

It was a concern shared by James Walsh (Lib Dem, Littlehampton East). He told the meeting that people were ‘suspicious’, remembering how the ‘temporary’ closure of Littlehampton Hospital had became permanent, with the building eventually being demolished.

Dr Walsh called on the council to put ‘as much pressure as possible’ on the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, to reopen the hospital within ‘a reasonable time span’.

He added: “Anything less than that will lead to a growing suspicion that this is foreshadowing a complete closure and will be a complete betrayal of the people of that community.”

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults’ services, said the county council had offered its help to the trust but it had not been needed.

She added that the situation had been handled ‘efficiently and quickly’ by the trust, with patients either being found places elsewhere or being sent home with the necessary support.

Whilet saying that she understood the community’s concern and anxiety, Mrs Jupp told councillors that no decisions had been made on the future opening of the hospital.

She added: “This was a health and safety issue. A decision had to be made by the [Trust] to find somewhere quickly so the patients would be safe ad well looked after.