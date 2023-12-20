Upper Beeding mum treks through Jordan to raise awareness of lymphoma after facing two entirely separate cancers

An Upper Beeding mum who has been through two entirely separate cancers has completed a charity trek through Jordan, raising £2,662 for Lymphoma Action.

Helen Baldwin, 43, was chosen as part of a team of seven for the Venari Partners Challenge, the global executive search firm’s most significant initiative yet to promote corporate social responsibility and raise money for charity.

The cause was close to her heart, as Helen was diagnosed with Stage 4 follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November 2018 and primary stage breast cancer in April 2022.

She has been through years of treatment as well as surgery but earlier this year, she was given the news she was in complete metabolic remission.

Helen Baldwin wants to be a role model to her three children by raising money for Lymphoma Action

Helen, who was nominated by a friend, said: "I am so delighted to have been chosen for the Petra Trek, as it has always been my wish over the years of treatment to fundraise and spread awareness about lymphoma.

"Lymphoma Action gave me advice and support when I was diagnosed – this is an opportunity to give something back."

The epic journey was led by adventurer and endurance athlete Sean Conway. Following part of the Jordan Trail and camping Bedouin-style under the stars, the team took six days to reach the ancient Rose City of Petra.

Helen said: "I want to raise awareness of lymphoma – it’s a disease I knew nothing about. If I can help even one person to be diagnosed early, I know they could be treated with the possibility of cure. Sadly for me this is now something I have to live the rest of my life with, knowing it could reoccur."

Helen was 38 with three young children and living a busy lifestyle with her husband Steve when she was given 'the news nobody wants to hear'.

"It was likely I had been walking around with this cancer for at least two years as I’d been displaying symptoms but multiple visits to the GP and hospitals failed to join the dots and as a result I was given a Stage 4 diagnosis," she said.

"Once I picked myself up off the floor, I turned to Lymphoma Action for advice and support. This site gave me a safe space to learn about my condition and gave me an opportunity to connect with others living with this illness."

She received immunotherapy infusions and injections, and after two years of maintenance therapy she was in remission.

Then, in April 2022, multiple lumps were found in her breasts and Helen was told not only did she have primary stage breast cancer but there was a reoccurrence of the lymphoma.

She said: "My world fell apart for a second time. I was told these are two entirely separate cancers. This time around I needed a mastectomy, reconstructive surgery and lymph node removal as my armpit showed micro spread."

There was six rounds of chemotherapy to start in August followed by five founds of radiotherapy. Helen is now regaining her fitness and wants to be a role model to her three children by raising money for Lymphoma Action.

