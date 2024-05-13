Vitale Care issues advice on protecting older people from scammers in Dementia Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In Dementia Awareness Week, local care company Vitale Care is issuing a new guide to help protect local people from vicious scammers and online fraud.

Vitale Care was furious to discover that one of their clients living with dementia had been targeted by scammers. Fortunately, a Vitale Care Professional raised the alert. The client escaped the fraudster's clutches and didn't lose any money.

Vitale Care Registered Manager, Nicola Munday, "We've upped our training for the team and are being extra vigilant. Unfortunately, older people, especially those living with dementia, are more vulnerable to scams."

Scammers often believe that older people are 'easy targets' for several reasons:

Vitale Care issues advice on protecting older people from scammers

Perceived vulnerability: Scammers believe older people are more trusting, polite, and less likely to question authority, making them prime targets for manipulation. Scammers exploit these traits to gain their victims' trust and deceive them more easily. People living with dementia, Parkinson's and stroke can find their cognitive abilities are affected by their condition, making them even more vulnerable.

Isolation: Scammers take advantage of loneliness and isolation by providing false companionship or emotional support, making their victims more susceptible to their schemes.

Financial stability: Older people often have accumulated savings, retirement funds, and assets, making them attractive targets for financial scams. Scammers see them as potentially lucrative targets who are more likely to have access to significant sums of money.

Limited technological literacy: While many older people are technologically savvy, others may have limited experience with modern technology and online platforms. Scammers exploit this lack of familiarity to perpetrate internet and phone scams, knowing that older people may be less able to recognise the warning signs of fraudulent activity.

Health concerns: Older people may be more susceptible to health-related scams, such as fake medical treatments or miracle cures, due to concerns about their well-being. Scammers exploit these fears to sell ineffective or overpriced products, promising unrealistic health benefits.

Politeness and trust: Older people often come from a generation where politeness and trust are highly valued. Scammers manipulate these values to establish rapport and gain their victims' confidence, making it harder for older adults to recognise fraudulent behaviour.

Vitale Care's Nicola Munday added, "It's essential for elderly people, and those who support them, to remain vigilant and informed about common scams to protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent schemes."

To avoid falling victim to scams, consider implementing the following tips and you can read more here.

Stay informed : Keep yourself updated on the latest scams targeting older people in the Chichester District by visiting reliable sources such as the Citizens Advice Bureau or Age UK.

: Keep yourself updated on the latest scams targeting older people in the Chichester District by visiting reliable sources such as the Citizens Advice Bureau or Age UK. Be sceptical : If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your instincts and don't hesitate to question the legitimacy of any offers or requests for information.

: If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your instincts and don't hesitate to question the legitimacy of any offers or requests for information. Protect your personal information : Never share sensitive information like your bank account details, Social Security number, or passwords with anyone you don't trust explicitly.

: Never share sensitive information like your bank account details, Social Security number, or passwords with anyone you don't trust explicitly. Verify identities : Always verify the identity of individuals claiming to represent legitimate organisations or businesses. Don't hesitate to ask for identification or contact the company directly to confirm their credentials.

: Always verify the identity of individuals claiming to represent legitimate organisations or businesses. Don't hesitate to ask for identification or contact the company directly to confirm their credentials. Seek support: If you suspect you've been targeted by a scam or have fallen victim to one, don't be afraid to seek help. Report the incident to Action Fraud and reach out to local support services for assistance and guidance.

Vitale Care Co-Founder Sarah Harris added, "You can get a copy of the Little Book of Big Scams here. It is produced by the Metropolitan Police and will help you stay aware of the latest and most prolific scams. Remember, being proactive and vigilant is key to protecting yourself from scams. By staying informed, exercising caution, and seeking support when needed, you can safeguard your finances and well-being."