Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan has developed some guidance for families in the Chichester area about where to turn if they or a loved one receives a dementia diagnosis.

Jo commented: "Memory Assessment and Dementia Services provided by the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust across West Sussex were temporarily reduced from January 2024 until the end of March 2024 but have restarted, which is great news for worried families and their loved ones, across the county."

Sussex-based dementia charity Dementia Support confirmed that assessments restarted at the beginning of April.

Jo Morgan explained: "Vitale cares for many people across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Selsey and the surrounding villages living with all forms of dementia. We understand the challenges families face when dealing with a dementia diagnosis. Dementia not only affects the individual diagnosed but also their loved ones. It's a journey filled with uncertainties. Being able to access the right support and resources can help navigate the journey."

She added: "In our experience, clients living with dementia who have care, especially care at home, introduced at an early stage, soon after diagnosis, can have huge benefits in the long run.

“Those living with dementia become familiar with their care team. Tailored care and support becomes part of their routine. Carers get to know the client and can work with them to develop an adaptive, tailored care plan. This can include taking people out and about,

“We see clients able to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible if at-home care is introduced gently and at the right pace for the client."

Vitale Care Registered Manager Nicola Munday added: "Staying in familiar surroundings, establishing a healthy routine and seeing the faces of those you know and love can have real benefits for those living with a dementia diagnosis.

"Our Care Professionals can give family carers some much-needed time to ensure they care for themselves."