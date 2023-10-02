Walk-in mobile vaccination service comes to Littlehampton for Covid-19 autumn booster programme

​The mobile vaccination service has returned to Littlehampton this month for anyone eligible for the Covid-19 autumn booster doses.

The Covid booster bus is back in Littlehampton on Sundays in October. Picture submitted.

The Covid-19 booster bus is offering a walk-in service, so no appointment will be needed.

Boosters are available to anyone eligible every Sunday in October, 10am to 4pm, in the car park at Morrisons Littlehampton, in Hawthorn Road, Wick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store, was part of the Arun District Council vaccination campaign, which united the community in the fight against Covid-19 in 2021.

The autumn booster programme for 2023 offers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over, residents in care homes for older people, anyone aged six months and over in a clinical risk group, and health and social care staff.

A dose will also be offered to frontline health and social care staff, those who care for vulnerable individuals and families of individuals with weakened immune systems.

The government says: "The autumn programme is targeted at those at high risk of the complications of COVID-19 infection, who may have not been vaccinated for a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad