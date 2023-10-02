Walk-in mobile vaccination service comes to Littlehampton for Covid-19 autumn booster programme
The Covid-19 booster bus is offering a walk-in service, so no appointment will be needed.
Boosters are available to anyone eligible every Sunday in October, 10am to 4pm, in the car park at Morrisons Littlehampton, in Hawthorn Road, Wick.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store, was part of the Arun District Council vaccination campaign, which united the community in the fight against Covid-19 in 2021.
The autumn booster programme for 2023 offers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over, residents in care homes for older people, anyone aged six months and over in a clinical risk group, and health and social care staff.
A dose will also be offered to frontline health and social care staff, those who care for vulnerable individuals and families of individuals with weakened immune systems.
The government says: "The autumn programme is targeted at those at high risk of the complications of COVID-19 infection, who may have not been vaccinated for a few months.
"As the number of COVID-19 infections may increase over the winter, this dose should help to reduce your risk of being admitted to hospital with COVID-19. The vaccine may also provide some protection against mild COVID-19 infection but such protection does not last for long."