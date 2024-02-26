Wanted! Carers who can change young lives.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Like many other organisations CHF is dealing with a shortage of suitable candidates. Ahead of a recruitment event this weekend, they are showcasing the life changing partnership between an existing carer - Rosie and service user Jacob.

The bond between Jacob and Rosie is clear to see. Jacob is gregarious, inquisitive, and bright – while Rosie is energetic, caring, and empathetic. Rosie is a support worker for Jacob at Chailey Heritage Foundation (CHF). Their unique partnership is helping Jacob work towards his full potential, and Rosie to develop her career which she balances with her family responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Antoniades is 20. After leaving Chailey Heritage School, he started accessing the many support services that the charity offers to help with the vital transition from education to the next stage of his life.

Rosie & Jacob working with art therapy.

Jacob has cerebral palsy and dystonia – a movement disorder that causes muscles to contract involuntarily. He has been part of the Chailey family since he was only 17 months old, when CHF used to have a nursery on-site. When Rosie Boys first started to support Jacob, she was struck by his sense of fun and adventure – and a desire to experience many of the activities CHF has to offer.

Rosie said: “From the start, Jacob has always made it clear that he wants to have fun and live life to the full. When I see him in the morning, I ask him what he wants to do and he blinks once for yes and twice for no.

"No two days with Jacob are the same! One day we could be at the beach, the next singing and playing in the music room. His energy is inspiring and this spontaneity is just one of the things that I love about my job as a support worker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie joined CHF after working in the mainstream primary school sector for many years. Her interest in special educational needs led her to apply for a role where she could develop her qualifications whilst working the hours that could fit around her own busy family life.

Music therapy is one of Jacob's favourite activities.

But it is the special bond she has developed with Jacob that has elevated her job.

She said: “Working with young people with extremely complex needs like Jacob means I must be at top of my game every day. When he succeeds – I succeed. It is so rewarding to see him grow in confidence and the improvement in his social skills has been amazing since we started working together. I love being in such a positive environment with the opportunity to change someone’s life for the better.”

Supported by CHF, Rosie is currently studying for her NCSE Level 3 Diploma (Children and Young People workforce in Social Care England). But she is able to balance the rigours of academic study by having fun with Jacob – as they navigate his future together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob’s parents Karen and Marios see first-hand the difference that Rosie makes to their son’s life.

Karen said: “Having Rosie support Jacob daily and having everything on one site at CHF really helps with Jacob’s emotional and physical wellbeing because he likes consistency and structure. It doesn’t matter which of the services he’s using – whether it’s the Learning and Skills Centre (LSC) or the Clinical Services, because it is all in one place it’s all the same to him, which helps him to feel relaxed and content.”

Marios added: “We have really noticed positive changes in Jacob since Rosie became one of his main support worker. He is more confident and really enjoys all the days out and activities. We are so grateful to CHF and to Rosie for helping Jacob as he moves into adult life. We’re excited to see what they achieve next!”

Joanne Peppard, Director of People & Culture at CHF, said: “Our team of support workers are life changers. The work that people like Rosie do every day is helping our children and young people to fulfil their poten

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always looking for new team members to carry on this amazing work. Anyone who is interested in finding out more about a career with CHF can contact us via our website www.chf.org.uk or come and see us in person at our Careers Event on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 1pm at Chailey Heritage Foundation.