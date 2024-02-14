Warning over disastrous dementia delays from West Sussex care home provider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a distressing revelation, the BBC has reported that older individuals living with Dementia/ Alzheimer’s may face significant challenges accessing new drug treatments through the NHS.

Compounding this issue, the NHS in West Sussex has ceased to provide the essential memory tests necessary for patients to obtain a diagnosis of Dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I find it imperative to draw attention to this pressing issue,” said Simon McGee, owner of Home Instead, a leading home care provider specialising in Dementia care in West Sussex.

“The current environment is not conducive to the well-being of our elderly community members, and the consequences are far-reaching.

“This abrupt halt in memory tests has left hundreds of patients in West Sussex without access to any form of Dementia treatment, creating a critical gap in care.”

Simon explained that the ramifications of this crisis extend beyond the immediate lack of treatment. Patients in the community are now deprived of the necessary care, leading to potential preventable events that, in turn, result in costly hospitalisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This situation not only constitutes an appalling act of neglect towards our vulnerable elderly population but also showcases a shortsighted approach that places additional strain on charities and care companies already stretched to their limits,” he added.

“The repercussions of such decisions are felt not only by the affected individuals and their families but also by the wider healthcare system.

“Home Instead remains committed to providing unparalleled care to our clients, but we urge local health authorities to reconsider and reinstate the necessary support systems for Dementia diagnosis and treatment.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those living with Dementia receive the care they deserve, preventing avoidable crises and fostering a healthier, more compassionate community.”