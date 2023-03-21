An ambulance cadet from Eastbourne played a key part in saving a man’s life.

Eastbourne teen helps save man’s life at football match - L-R: Dr Rob Galloway, Trevor Moss, Peter Bennett, Declan Dexter, Myles Donald, Sally Elliott, Luke Joy (photo by Paul Hazlewood)

Last October 73-year-old Bob Whetton collapsed on his way into a football match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. He stopped breathing and first aiders rushed to give him CPR and used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

St John cadet Myles Donald, from Eastbourne, was only 14 at the time but operated the radio during the incident to alert others, including the club’s crowd doctor Dr Rob Galloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myles, now 15, said: “We plan for the worst events, so I knew what my role was that afternoon and I’d operated the radio lots of times before. Although I was calm at the time, it was shocking to be part of such a massive thing, to see Bob with no life in him then come round and ask what the score was.”

Within minutes Bob was conscious again and taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, five months on, lifesaving trauma first aid kits have been donated to the St John Ambulance volunteers who were involved. As Bob is from Lincolnshire, Myles donated the equipment on his behalf at the Brighton & Hove Albion match against Grimsby Town on Sunday (March 19) at the Amex.

Bob is now campaigning for more first aid equipment at local football clubs. He said: “Expressing my gratitude to the people who saved my life is one of the hardest things I have had to do, because how do you thank people for that?

“I’m delighted for Myles to be representing me as he is such a brilliant example of the many young people who serve their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne teen helps save man’s life at football match - L-R: Bob Whetton, Dr Rob Galloway, Adrian Morris (Photo by Paul Hazlewood)

“My wife and I wanted to do something to recognise these volunteers and the work of St John. This is our modest way of doing that and raising awareness of the importance of first aid training and equipment.”

Peter Bennett, Southwick unit manager and first on the scene, said: “These kits could be useful at any of the public events we provide first aid at because you never know when you are going to come across a severe bleed situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very generous of Bob and an honour to receive them from him, when we were just doing what we’re trained to do.”

Eastbourne teen helps save man’s life at football match - L-R: Peter Peter Bennett, Declan Dexter, Myles Donald (photo by Paul Hazlewood)

Advertisement Hide Ad