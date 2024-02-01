Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'meet and greet' is an opportunity for members of the Facebook group to get together and enjoy an evening stroll at their own pace.

Shaun Howard, who set up the group in October, said: "It's just a chance to get out, talk and walk, or just walk, non judgemental, no pressures.

"There are free hot drinks halfway but donate if you wish to, which goes towards the HELP group fund.

Worthing HELP Group admins and members on Worthing seafront for the well-being walk

"The well-being walk will be every Wednesday. We walk approximately 4k and all the admin team are on hand to speak to everyone. Wheelchair users and dogs always welcome.

"We all have fun, plus exercise the old legs and we do have a laugh. Walk as far as you like. Talk if you want to talk, just walk if you just fancy the walk. Enjoy the scenery and sea air, no pressure at all.

"I personally love it, getting an hour and a half of exercise in and even though it's cold at the moment, you don't feel it as adrenalin just makes the walk quick and you make so many friends. Ideal for all walks of life and a free event, come and join us!"

Meet at the steps of the Pavilion Theatre on Worthing seafront on Wednesdays at 6.30pm. The walk goes along the prom to George V Avenue and back, and all are welcome for all or part of the journey.

Shaun said there was an amazing turnout last Wednesday and he was ‘so chuffed’ but whether there are 20 people are two, the walk will go ahead.