West Sussex and Surrey among the top 10 counties in the UK where people live the longest, according to new research

New research backed by a top doctor has uncovered the UK counties where people are defying the odds and living the longest.

Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset, and Buckinghamshire lead the pack as the nation’s longevity hotspots, with West Sussex round out the top five.

Health and wellness experts at Ski Vertigo crunched the numbers from the Office for National Statistics, analysing life expectancy data across the UK’s local authorities to reveal the top 10 counties where residents enjoy the longest lives.

The figures, based on the latest 2021-2023 stats, show the average years a newborn can expect to live in each area, spotlighting Britain’s healthiest corners.

Surrey topped the list, with an average life expectancy of 83.5 years, ahead of Hampshire, with 83.2 years.

Dorset and Buckinghamshire both had an average life expectancy of 83, just ahead of West Sussex’s average of 82.9.

Oxfordshire (82.8 years), East Dunbartonshire (82.5 years), Greater London (82.4 years), Rutland (82.3 years), and Cambridgeshire (82.2 years) round out the top 10.

Dr. Emma Patel, a leading health consultant collaborating with Ski Vertigo, said: “These counties aren’t just about living longer – they’re about living better.

“From Surrey’s leafy suburbs to Dorset’s coastal calm, it’s clear that wealth, fresh air, and a decent GP down the road make a real difference.

“Want to crack the secret to a long life? Move south – or at least borrow their lifestyle!”

The data paints a picture of a southern England stronghold, with seven of the top 10 spots dominated by well-heeled counties boasting green spaces and top-notch healthcare.

But East Dunbartonshire’s surprise entry for Scotland proves you don’t need to be south of the border to outlast the rest.

Greater London sneaks in too – thanks to posh pockets like Kensington – showing cash can trump city stress.