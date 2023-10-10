West Sussex has one of England's lowest success rates for quitting smoking

With October 1 marking the start of the UK’s national quit smoking campaign, Stoptober, a new analysis has revealed the areas of England most interested in giving up smoking with data showing West Sussex as one of the least successful in England.

Online vape store Go Smoke Free analysed NHS Stop Smoking services data for 152 areas in England between April 2022 and March 2023. It considered which areas were most interested in quitting smoking, as determined by the number of people who had set a quit date per 100,000 smokers in each local authority.

It also considered which areas were most successful at quitting smoking, as ascertained by the number of people who reported that they had quit during a four-week follow-up.

The research found that Wirral has the highest number of smokers looking to quit, with 8,299 out of every 100,000 smokers in the Merseyside borough reporting to have set a quit date. Wirral is the first of four areas in the North West of England that feature in the top ten for a desire to quit smoking.

Warrington was found to be the most successful at quitting smoking in England, with an 84.24 per cent success rate. 1,026 out of 1,218 smokers who set a quit date through NHS Stop Smoking Services, reported that they had stopped smoking at the four-week follow-up.

West Sussex had the fifth lowest success rate in England 26.66 per cent.