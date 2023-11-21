West Sussex hospital with ‘proud military history’ honoured to achieve Veteran Aware accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) gave the hospital accreditation this month as the country stood still for Remembrance.

The VCHA is a group of NHS healthcare providers in England who aim to provide the best standards of care for the Armed Forces community, based on the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

VCHA regional lead Anna-Marie Tipping said: “Having worked closely with the Trust over the past months, I have been struck by the unwavering dedication to ensure that no disadvantage comes to their patients, staff or community. This Trust is steeped in military history and the staff have a deep understanding of what it means to be a member of the Armed Forces community. I offer my unwavering gratitude to the staff of Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.”

Lt.Col. Tania Cubison, medical director with James Lowell, chief executive officer, in front of The Guinea Pig Club Roll of Honour board at Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead

The Armed Forces Covenant was passed into law recently to make sure that those who serve, or have served, in the Armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. It aims to develop, share and drive the implementation of best practice to improve veterans’ care.

Lt.Col Tania Cubison, medical director at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We are honoured to achieve our Veteran Aware accreditation. Our hospital has a proud military history dating back to the pioneering plastic surgery carried out on injured airmen during WWII by Sir Archibald McIndoe and team, and we are fortunate to have many serving and reservist staff working with us today. This accreditation is a sign of our commitment to supporting staff and patients from the Armed Forces community, both now and in the future.”

Professor Tim Briggs, CBE, said: “I am extremely proud to announce Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has demonstrated continuous improvement in how they care for the Armed Forces community. It is only right that people who have given so much, receive the same treatment as everyone else.”