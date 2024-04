Arrangements were made through the Parkinson's UK Worthing and Washington Group, thanks to committee member Angela Gooden.

Worthing Town Hall, Lancing College Chapel and Shoreham Airport were all seen encased in blue yesterday evening.

The group also carried out a collection at Tesco Extra in Durrington.

Angie said: "So very grateful for all the support. Our collection at Tesco Durrington on the day raised £450!"

1 . World Parkinson's Day Lancing College Chapel Photo: Angela Gooden

2 . World Parkinson's Day Worthing Town Hall Photo: Angela Gooden