West Sussex Mind awarded National Lottery funding to expand its life-changing service for families with young children

Worthing-based mental health charity West Sussex Mind has been awarded £400,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to expand its life-changing service for families with young children.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is the charity's third successful National Lottery funding bid for the Families in Mind service and the money will be provided over three years to continue and expand the vital service.

Parents and carers of young children across Worthing, Littlehampton, Adur and Bognor are supported with their mental health and emotional wellbeing during pregnancy and through the first five years after birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Anthony, head of children, young people and family services at West Sussex Mind, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for recognising the importance of mental health support for parents and carers of young children and for funding our service for another three years.

Kim Anthony, head of children, young people and family services at West Sussex Mind, left, with deputy chief executive Kate Scales and chief executive Kerrin Page

"We know that intervention and support for parents during children’s early years can be life-changing for parents and children alike and prevents problems escalating in the future.

"This grant will help us to reach more parents who are struggling, support more male carers and ensure that all parts of the community can access this important service.”

The service helps parents and carers experiencing issues, such as postnatal depression, perinatal anxiety and other mental health challenges, while also providing a space to reduce isolation, connect with others and build resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most mental health services are aimed only at adults but Families in Mind includes provision for children, allowing parents to attend groups and activities with their children.

This removes a significant barrier to access and enables parents to bond with their child in a nurturing, supportive environment.

The new funding will allow West Sussex Mind to build on its partnership with Dad La Soul to engage more male parents and carers, recognising the unique pressures they face and the barriers they may experience in getting support.

More peer volunteers will be involved, creating opportunities for those with lived experience to support others and contribute meaningfully to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity will also be able to ensure all communities have access to Families in Mind, including engagement strategies to connect with under-represented or marginalised groups.

And the team will be able to support people to transition out of the service by helping them to find ongoing support in the community.