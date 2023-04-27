West Sussex urologist gives advice on men's health for International Men's Week

International Men's Health Week (IMHW) is an international week celebrated in several countries the week preceding and including Father's Day to focus on issues facing men's health. The week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of men's health and promote their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Mr Barnaby Chappell

The goal of International Men's Health Week is to increase awareness of male health issues on a global level and encourage institutions to develop health policies and services that meet the specific needs of men, boys, and their families.

It is important to be conscious of serious health conditions, so, for this year's Men's Health Week, which runs 13-19 June it's time for men everywhere, to give themselves an MOT- whether it’s your mental or physical wellbeing, men across the UK and Internationally are being asked to check-in with their bodies and minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We ask Barnaby Chappell, Consultant Urologist, what things we can do in terms of our urological health, to just check everything is as it should be?

“I can understand why men shy away from issues with their urinary tract, erectile dysfunction or prostate but, like most illness or disease, we need to know more about these problems, and although the more we search for them, the more cases we find, it does help us get closer to helping people live longer with something like prostate cancer.

"With the PSA test, available through your GP, for example, we can identify who might be at risk of prostate cancer and monitor them accordingly. The earlier we spot symptoms, the greater the chance of finding curative solutions for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultant added that symptoms don’t always mean bad news and that if men visit their doctor early on, they might save themselves a whole lot of worry.

“Many of the signs that people associate with the prostate can be harmless. For example, problem urinating can be caused by the enlarging of the prostate gland, but that does not necessarily mean cancer. Also, erectile dysfunction can actually have more to do with the heart and can precede heart conditions that may present themselves in a few years time. So it’s definitely worthwhile being examined to manage, prevent or treat that.

“Finally, I would urge men to check their testicles regularly. It is usually possible to cure testicular cancer. But it is easier to treat when it is diagnosed early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doing this regularly means you will soon get to know what feels normal for you. A normal testicle should feel smooth and firm, but not hard. It can be easier to check the testicles during, or right after, a warm bath or shower when the scrotal skin is relaxed.

"Hold the scrotum in the palm of your hand. Use your fingers and thumb to examine each testicle. You should feel for any lumps or swelling, any differences between the testicles. It is normal for the testicles to be slightly different in size or for one to hang lower than the other.”