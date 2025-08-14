As the weather heats up, so does the risk of Legionnaires’ disease 🚨

Summer is a high-risk period for Legionella as they thrive in warmer temperatures.

The warm weather is set to continue across the UK, but while many of us have been enjoying the sunshine, there is a hidden risk we need to be aware of.

As the weather heats up, so too does the risk of Legionnaires’ disease. The potentially fatal lung infection is caused by inhaling droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

While Legionella can exist throughout the year, the bacteria thrive in water temperatures between 20 °C and 45 °C. This makes the summer months a particularly high-risk period.

There are an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the UK every year, with a mortality rate of 7–12%. However, experts warn that this number may rise due to warmer temperatures creating ideal breeding conditions.

Leading Legionella authority Hydrohawk is urging people to take extra care to safeguard against this growing risk this summer.

Greg Rankin, CEO at Hydrohawk, said: “With summer now in full swing, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of barbecues, holidays, and evenings outdoors. However, behind the scenes, Legionella remains a silent yet serious threat - especially in warm, stagnant water systems, such as unused hot tubs or spa pools.

“As climate change continues to create ideal conditions for this bacterium to thrive, raising awareness and taking preventative steps has never been more critical.

“Quick and easy Legionella tests empower individuals to detect potential risks early, helping to protect themselves from what is unfortunately becoming an escalating public health concern."

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

The bacteria can be found in a wide range of man-made water systems, including taps, showers, air conditioning units, spa pools and hot tubs, as well as in common gardening equipment such as sprinklers, hosepipes, decorative fountains, and water features.

How to protect yourself from Legionnaires’ disease?

To keep yourself and your household safe from Legionnaires’ disease Hydrohawk recommends following these five safety measures.

Flush unused taps and showers

If a tap or shower hasn’t been used in over a week, such as a guest room or outbuilding, run it for at least five minutes and on as hot as possible (while avoiding scalding). Open windows and doors and leave the room if possible while flushing to let any water droplets disperse.

Run hosepipes and sprinklers before first use

Before using a hosepipe, sprinkler, or pressure washer for the first time this summer, let the water run through for at least five minutes. This helps flush out any bacteria that may have built up in warm, stagnant water.

Wear a face covering throughout to avoid inhaling any airborne water droplets that may contain harmful bacteria.

Clean hot tubs regularly

If you have a hot tub or spa pool, clean and disinfect them often, especially after periods of non-use. Always follow the manufacturer's maintenance guidance and consider using a professional cleaning service. The same goes for any fountains or water features you may have in your garden.

Test to protect

You can ensure water facilities are free from dangerous levels of Legionella pneumophila by testing water outlets to make sure anyone using those facilities is better protected.

Call in a professional

If in doubt, it is always worth seeking help from a professional to have your water systems professionally assessed, particularly in rented or commercial properties.

You can find out more about Legionnaires’ disease at NHS.UK.