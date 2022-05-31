Across Sussex, health and care partners are continuing to work together to provide support so that emergency teams can continue to care for those who need help.

Knowing the right place for medical help over Platinum Jubilee bank holiday can help you get the treatment you need faster.

The Minor Injuries Unit in Bognor is open 9am-5pm daily over the bank holidays, emergency practitioners can diagnose and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children over one.

Bognor Regis minor injuries unit might be the answer instead of calling an ambulance this weekend

Remember if you are unsure where to go for medical help, call NHS111 first.

For medical advice, you can call NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk.

Help is available 24/7 and trained operators offer advice and guidance for urgent healthcare needs when it is not an emergency.

NHS 111 call handlers can advise on where local NHS services are and can even suggest an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or Minor Injuries Unit, help with prescriptions and offer self-care advice.

Allison Cannon, chief nursing officer for Sussex CCGs, said: “We know that people are going to be out and about enjoying the Jubilee celebrations and the four day weekend and we hope that everyone has a fantastic time.

“We are asking everyone to be sensible, to look after themselves and to know what to do if they do need NHS help this weekend.

“We are continuing to see high levels in demand across health services and so we are urging the public to use the right services for their needs at the right time. This will make sure everyone can get the best possible support and our emergency departments are available to deal with life threatening emergencies.”