WhoCares? Local Home Care Provider, Kingsway Care, makes a heartwarming short film for CareGivers

This caring army supports society’s most vulnerable, from our ageing population struggling with dementia, mobility and loneliness to younger adults coping with severe disabilities.

Yet, this vital role remains largely unrecognised. The time has come for caregivers to fight back and tell their own story.

It’s a profession that should be celebrated, just as we celebrate nurses and doctors. However, all too often, public perception is shaped by the rare scandals in the headlines, leaving the good work of many unappreciated and ignored.

This is the vision of Olly Carter, the founder of Kingsway Care, a groundbreaking home care provider operating in Brighton & Hove. He and his dedicated team have created a touching short film in which both caregivers and their clients share their experiences and reflect on the strong bonds they have formed: “It’s our love letter to all the amazing caregivers out there throughout the UK. I just felt so strongly that they get such a bad deal and I wanted to make a film that raised them up and reminded everyone of what an incredible job they do.”

In the film, we meet caregivers and their clients, including 83-year-old Roy, a retired pub landlord from Brighton. Roy lives alone after losing his wife a few years ago.

“The film was my chance to talk about how wonderful my caregiver Kerry is. She’s a godsend. Every day she comes in and brightens up my world.”

And the feeling is mutual for Kerry, 35, who began caregiving a few years ago:

“I love it. I love every morning I get up in a good mood because I know who I'm going to see, and you know my clients are just lovely. I want them to be happy and I want them to feel cared for. I want them to feel like they're safe with me.”

Meanwhile, Martin, a 42-year-old wheelchair user with cerebral palsy, speaks with touching bluntness about the impact his caregiver has had on his life:

“Seb’s my helping hand; without him, I wouldn’t be able to get in my chair. I’d be stuck in bed all day!”

For Sébastien, a 35-year-old father of two, caregiving transformed his own world after many years working in marketing:

“I'm not saying that everyone needs to do care work, but whatever you do in life, it’s nice to have a sense of purpose. And that gave me a sense of purpose in my life to do care. That's why I'm still here today.”

Olly Carter, Kingsway’s founder, echoes this drive to find a purpose in life. Now Carter’s hope is that this new film, with its positive and honest portrayal of care, will encourage more people with “the right stuff” to enter the profession.

“Ultimately, it’s very simple. Great caregiving should be at the heart of the kind of society we all want to live in. As caregiver Kerry says at the end of our film, ‘It’s about people, it’s about looking after each other."