Why some peolpe are concern over ICU changing it’s name to Critical Care

In the hospital today, I noticed that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is now called ‘Critical Care’.

I was in ICU for three months a few years ago and whenever I have spoken to people about that time, they have immediately understood what ICU means. ‘Critical’ care seems to mean something different. Intensive care describes the care the patient is receiving, whereas critical care appears to concern the patient’s condition.

As a patient, I’d be more worried at being in Critical Care, whereas Intensive Care feels like a better level of service. As our local newspaper, perhaps you could find out what consultation was undertaken with users of the service before this change was made.

Had I been asked for an opinion I would most certainly have been opposed and feel that many other surviving patients would feel the same.

W Lovell

Harebeating Drive

Hailsham