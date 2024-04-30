Wilderness Wellness: How camping in Sussex can improve your mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, I often recommend the great outdoors as a powerful tool for improving mental health. The benefits of spending time in nature are numerous, and Sussex offers many picturesque camping spots that are perfect for rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul.

One of the key mental health benefits of camping is its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. The serene beauty of nature, the peaceful sounds of the forest, and the fresh air can all work together to calm the nervous system and promote relaxation. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone, and improve mood and emotional well-being.

Camping also provides an opportunity to unplug and disconnect from the constant barrage of screens and notifications that dominate our daily lives. By stepping away from technology and immersing ourselves in nature, we can give our brains a much-needed break, reduce mental fatigue, and improve our focus and concentration.

Unwind in nature, your mental health will thank you for it.

In Sussex, there are many camping options to choose from. Here are seven idyllic spots to consider:

Blackberry Wood

Located near the South Downs National Park, Blackberry Wood is a unique campsite that offers gypsy caravans and treehouses for accommodation. Nearby iconic nature spots include Devil's Dyke, a stunning valley with panoramic views of the South Downs.

Wowo Campsite

Situated in the heart of the Sussex countryside, Wowo Campsite provides access to beautiful woodland walks. Nearby iconic nature spots include Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh stories.

Crowborough Campsite

Nestled in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Crowborough Campsite offers a peaceful setting surrounded by woodlands and rolling hills. Nearby iconic nature spots include the Seven Sisters cliffs and Beachy Head, offering dramatic coastal views.

Fairfields Farm Campsite

With stunning views of the South Downs, Fairfields Farm Campsite provides a tranquil setting for camping. Nearby iconic nature spots include the Long Man of Wilmington, a mysterious hill figure carved into the chalk hillside.

Chantry Farm Campsite

Set in the picturesque village of Alfriston, Chantry Farm Campsite offers panoramic views of the South Downs. Nearby iconic nature spots include Cuckmere Haven, a beautiful beach with views of the Seven Sisters cliffs.

Wild Boar Wood Campsite

Wild Boar Wood Campsite in Horsted Keynes, West Sussex, offers a secluded setting with access to nature trails. Nearby iconic nature spots include the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, known for its rolling hills and ancient woodlands.

The Secret Campsite.

Located near Lewes, The Secret Campsite offers a tranquil camping experience in a secluded setting surrounded by wildlife. Nearby iconic nature spots include the South Downs Way, a long-distance trail offering stunning views of the countryside.