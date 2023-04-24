WIN a Hypnotherapy Session to help you quit smoking

Clinical Hypnotherapist Steve Thoreau-Leigh is giving away two free Stop Smoking Hypnosis Sessions to help smokers tackle the cost of living rises and develop a better lifestyle.

Clinical Hypnotherapist Steve Thoreau-Leigh

Millions of people have seen their bills increase even more this April. With council tax, broadband, mobile, water and TV just some of those set to rise, many households are once again looking for more ways to cut outgoings.

In the Spring Budget the price of tobacco increased again. A 20-pack of cigarettes now costs around £14.38 and estimates show that an average smoker now spends around £5,200 a year on cigarettes. So, going smoke free can help save the pounds and pennies, as well as having huge health benefits too.

Steve is offering to help two lucky County Times readers by providing individual tailored Stop Smoking Hypnosis Sessions to help them ditch their smoking habit. Explaining the challenges when giving up smoking Steve said; “Smoking is not just a case of willpower. Many smokers have tried in the past to quit, but the cravings and associations formed with the habit make it a constant and ongoing battle. Hypnotherapy helps to change how somebody thinks which can make it a far easier battle to win, as the perception of smoking is altered and the psychological addiction is broken.”

He continued “With Hypnotherapy, I help my clients to change the mistaken beliefs that keep them smoking, and change the way they feel about smoking forever! This is one of the best things they will ever do for their health, loved ones, and their pocket financially, especially in these challenging cost of living times. I provide people with the understanding to make permanent lifestyle changes. With the right frame of mind and commitment, I can help people towards a healthier and happier life.”

For your chance to win one of two individual Stop Smoking Sessions*, say in no more than 100 words, why you could benefit. Email your answer to [email protected] The winning entry will be picked out of a hat on 12 May 2023.

For more information on how to quit smoking visit the website www.stevehypnotherapy.co.uk or email [email protected]

Steve Thoreau-Leigh, Clinical Hypnotherapist successfully treats clients through his busy practice for a variety of conditions including Weight Management, Stress and Anxiety, Quitting Smoking, Fears and Phobias, and IBS, using the power of the mind to evoke lasting change.