​​Ambulance service staff from Worthing are training for a 22-mile stretcher pull to raise money for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 30 people from Medi4 Ambulance Services, based at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Angmering, will be walking from Worthing to Brighton and back on Sunday, December 10.

Charlie Deeley, who set up the fundraiser on JustGiving, said: "Myself and my colleagues at Medi4 Ambulance Services are taking on the challenge of pulling a weighted ambulance stretcher from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier… and back!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re also being joined by Chris Malden and his staff from Prestige Security and Events for this gruelling challenge. We’re doing this to help raise awareness and raise money for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

Medi4 Ambulance Services, based at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Angmering. Picture: Medi4 Ambulance Services

"KSS is an independent charity. It costs over £16.6million a year to sustain their world-leading, cutting edge, innovative service and amazingly 87 per cent is donated and raised by the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

"Your donation means KSS can continue to provide the best care at the worst of times for their patients, and stay at the forefront of pre-hospital critical care."

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/charlie-deeley-1695328278721 for more information and to make a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSS is a world-leading charity at the forefront of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS). It brings the emergency room to the scene and delivers life-saving, critical care.