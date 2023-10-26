Worthing ambulance service staff plan 22-mile stretcher pull to raise money for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex
Around 30 people from Medi4 Ambulance Services, based at Worthing Rugby Football Club in Angmering, will be walking from Worthing to Brighton and back on Sunday, December 10.
Charlie Deeley, who set up the fundraiser on JustGiving, said: "Myself and my colleagues at Medi4 Ambulance Services are taking on the challenge of pulling a weighted ambulance stretcher from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier… and back!
"We’re also being joined by Chris Malden and his staff from Prestige Security and Events for this gruelling challenge. We’re doing this to help raise awareness and raise money for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).
"KSS is an independent charity. It costs over £16.6million a year to sustain their world-leading, cutting edge, innovative service and amazingly 87 per cent is donated and raised by the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
"Your donation means KSS can continue to provide the best care at the worst of times for their patients, and stay at the forefront of pre-hospital critical care."
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/charlie-deeley-1695328278721 for more information and to make a donation.
KSS is a world-leading charity at the forefront of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS). It brings the emergency room to the scene and delivers life-saving, critical care.
Jenna Coningham-Naylor, clinical team leader at Worthing Ambulance Station, said: "There is approximately 30 of us involved, majority of which work out of our Worthing station. As a company, we cater for non-emergency patient transport (NEPTS), frontline 999 shift coverage, private journeys, repatriation and events."