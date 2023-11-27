Worthing boy launches three-part fundraising challenge to help children struggling with anxiety

​A Worthing boy who has struggled with anxiety is taking on a three-part fundraising challenge to help others who find it hard going into school.

Eight-year-old Lucas Cathcart felt the festive period was a good time to start his campaign to raise £1,000 for Friends of West Park School to fund resources and support for children with anxiety.

Proud mum Claire Cathcart said: "There are children suffering with anxiety for a number of reasons. It can sometimes be hard going in to school when the emotions are bubbling over and they can't contain the tears. We are raising money for resources and support for children during these emotional times of need.

"Lucas and I were talking about gratitude, as it's coming up to the festive period, and Lucas said we should help other children like him. Lucas has struggled with anxiety since his father and I separated when he was four.

Lucas Cathcart plans to run 10 miles, cycle 100 miles and walk a million steps. Picture: Claire Cathcart

"We see children in the morning that are crying and not wanting to go into school and he always comments and say he hopes they're ok.

"He went through a significant period last year that he didn't want to go to school and struggled with separation anxiety. He is doing much better in more recent months but has the occasional set back.

"He's got quite a challenge on his hands. We have a huge target of £1,000. Any donation big or small would mean the world and it will keep Lucas motivated."

Lucas plans to run 10 miles, cycle 100 miles and walk a million steps and Claire said it will take a few months to complete. Supporters will be able to follow the progress on Facebook at Lucas' Fundraising Page Updates. Donations can be made on Facebook at Lucas' Fundraiser - raising money for children with anxiety.