​A charity team in Worthing is supporting football legend Graeme Souness ahead of him swimming the English Channel to raise awareness of the work of the butterfly skin charity DEBRA UK.

Louise Cable, manager at the DEBRA charity shop in the Guildbourne Centre, and a team of volunteers have got a tombola running all week outside the shop, as well as a butterfly colouring competition for children.

The aim is to raise money to support the TV pundit as he makes a bid to raise £1.1million to enable DEBRA to clinically test drugs already available within the NHS that could radically improve quality of life for people living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Local businesses in Worthing have supported the campaign by donating prizes and the shop team has put together a butterfly-themed sales table alongside the tombola.

Jenny Jackson, deputy director of fundraising at DEBRA UK, left, with shop manager Louise Cable and volunteers in the Guildbourne Centre

Jenny Jackson, deputy director of fundraising, also popped in on Monday to show her support. She said the charity is looking at ways to expand its work with corporates, including team building activities.

The charity was established in 1978 by Phyllis Hilton, whose daughter Debra had EB, and now supports more than 3,500 members affected by the painful genetic skin blistering condition, which has no cure.

There are many different types, causing the skin to become very fragile and tear or blister at the slightest touch, and Graeme’s good friend Isla Grist, 14, is living with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

He said: "From the time I have spent with Isla and her family, I have seen first-hand the extreme pain this devastating condition causes and the daily challenges it creates for them. I wanted to do something that could make a difference to Isla’s life and to the lives of so many others living with EB and the slightly crazy idea of swimming the English Channel was suggested."

Graeme Souness with the team who will take on the English Channel

The 21-mile swim will take place on Sunday, June 18, from Dover to Calais and Graeme, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, will be part of a six-person team.

He said: "Now I’m not one to walk away from a challenge but this is all new to me. Despite living by the sea for the past 16 years, I’ve never been in it, and Isla is the only reason I did. Alongside Isla’s dad, Andy, and the rest of the team, I am determined to complete the Channel crossing, to raise awareness of EB, and to raise the funds that DEBRA so desperately needs."