​Worthing Dementia Hub to host special one-stop forum to help patients with future planning

​​Worthing Dementia Hub is hosting a special one-stop session with refreshments to help with planning for people affected by the disease, as well as their families and carers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three-hour forum on Thursday, October 19, is open to everyone. Bob Smytherman, the hub's chairman and Worthing town crier, will officially launch the Future Care planning event at 5pm at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club, in Pavilion Road, with the club offering drinks and light refreshments.

Lynsey Tran, hub co-ordinator, said: "Listening to feedback from people at our hub in South Farm Road, we know how essential it is that people affected by dementia and their families / carers are given the information and knowledge to make the best choices and decisions around future care they may need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"WPBC have been working with the dementia hub since May 2023, when they held a dementia engagement event, and have since volunteered their space and time to the dementia hub's social groups. From running dementia-friendly bowls sessions and cooking a variety of delicious lunches, they have made everyone feel welcome and shown what an inclusive community space it is. Thanks to our sponsors Promedica24 and Carpenter Box, the evening is being offered completely free."

Bob Smytherman, Worthing Dementia Hub chairman and Worthing town crier, will officially launch the Future Care planning event. Picture: Derek Martin / Sussex World DM16120289a

There will be three short presentations, with an opportunity to talk to care and legal professionals.

Lynsey added: "Jo White-Smith from Promedica24 will be our first guest speaker. Her company specialises in live-in care, companionship and respite care. Jo will be followed by Gill Lynes from Carpenter Box and Carewise, who will provide Information and advice on paying for long-term care. The last speaker for the evening will be Conrad Bool from Tarring Manor Care Home, offering information on their new care home in Tarring."