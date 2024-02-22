Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Billy and Beyond CIC was set up by Nicci Parish in memory of her son Billy Mullin, with the aim of equipping young people with the tools to make good choices.

Billy lost his life after taking MDMA on his 24th birthday and the big fundraiser for 2024, 24 & Beyond, will mark his life and final journey in 24 miles, sharing his mum's tragic message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicci said: "This walk sees many landmark locations passed which coloured the life of a person whose personality and affection continues to resonate beyond the grave.

Billy & Beyond CIC was officially launched in The Pavilion Atrium on Thursday, June 29, 2023

"The challenge shows their undying love for Billy and the determination to prevent other families experiencing the same heartache. The CIC provides drug education to young people and parents in Billy’s hometown and beyond."

On April 6, Billy and Beyond will be walking 24 miles to commemorate Billy. The route will consist of two 12-mile stints, the first from Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, Billy’s birthplace, to Worthing, where he lived during his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second stint will see friends, family and supporters walk through London. Billy and Beyond will be joined for the final few miles by the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation to walk arm-in-arm to King's College, where both Billy and Dan lost their lives in the same unit after tragically overdosing on MDMA.

Nicci said: "We are seeking support as we strive to raise awareness of the dangers of recreational drugs and equip young people with the tools to make good choices. Not only could it make the ultimate difference by initiating open and honest conversations but it could also contribute to cutting down anti-social crimes in our community."

To see more about the vital work of Billy and Beyond in the community, visit billyandbeyond.co.uk. If you are interested in joining the walk, email Katie at [email protected]