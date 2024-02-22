Worthing drug awareness charity plans 24-mile fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
Billy and Beyond CIC was set up by Nicci Parish in memory of her son Billy Mullin, with the aim of equipping young people with the tools to make good choices.
Billy lost his life after taking MDMA on his 24th birthday and the big fundraiser for 2024, 24 & Beyond, will mark his life and final journey in 24 miles, sharing his mum's tragic message.
Nicci said: "This walk sees many landmark locations passed which coloured the life of a person whose personality and affection continues to resonate beyond the grave.
"The challenge shows their undying love for Billy and the determination to prevent other families experiencing the same heartache. The CIC provides drug education to young people and parents in Billy’s hometown and beyond."
On April 6, Billy and Beyond will be walking 24 miles to commemorate Billy. The route will consist of two 12-mile stints, the first from Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, Billy’s birthplace, to Worthing, where he lived during his life.
The second stint will see friends, family and supporters walk through London. Billy and Beyond will be joined for the final few miles by the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation to walk arm-in-arm to King's College, where both Billy and Dan lost their lives in the same unit after tragically overdosing on MDMA.
Nicci said: "We are seeking support as we strive to raise awareness of the dangers of recreational drugs and equip young people with the tools to make good choices. Not only could it make the ultimate difference by initiating open and honest conversations but it could also contribute to cutting down anti-social crimes in our community."
To see more about the vital work of Billy and Beyond in the community, visit billyandbeyond.co.uk. If you are interested in joining the walk, email Katie at [email protected]
The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation is a drug and alcohol education charity that aims to support young people to make safer choices about drugs and alcohol and reduce harm. It was set up in January 2014 by Tim and Fiona Spargo-Mabbs in response to the death of their 16-year-old son Daniel having taken ecstasy.