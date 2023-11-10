A Worthing GP who was involved in developing St Barnabas House hospice, including the Day Room that was opened by Princess Diana, has died at the age of 85.

Dr Alan Kingsbury is remembered for his work at the original hospice, when it was in Columbia Drive, including developing a teaching department to pass on all the knowledge.

His widow, Jill Kingsbury, said: "He used to say you gave a lot but you got so much out of it. It was a wonderful job and he was just the right person."

The couple moved from Durrington to Angmering 22 years ago. Dr Kingsbury died aged 85 at Worthing Hospital on October 29.

Dr Alan Kingsbury was medical director at St Barnabas House hospice from 1981 to 1993

He was born in Bognor Regis and went to Chichester High School. After university, he trained at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London and came to Worthing to work as a GP at Heene Road Surgery in 1965.

He and Jill were married in 1968 and had three sons, Joel, Oliver and Toby. She said he was really interested in the work at the hospice, which was a relatively new concept at the time, and he was invited to work there in the late 1970s.

Dr Kingsbury spent a couple of years working alongside Dr Francis Gusterson, who founded the hospice.

Mrs Kingsbury said: "It was a wonderful time because he learned so much. It was very early in the hospice movement, so it was an interesting time. It opened in 1973 and it wasn't exactly well received in Worthing because people didn't understand. He had to put a lot of work in to try to win people over."

Dr Alan Kingsbury with visitors relaxing by the fish pond at the hospice in Columbia Drive. Picture: St Barnabas House

Following Dr Gusterson's retirement in 1981, Dr Kingsbury was appointed as successor and continued in the role of medical director until March 1993.

Mrs Kingsbury said: "It was quite a shock for him because he hadn't done a lot of admin and he had to deal with trustees, staff and volunteers. But he was very good with people. He had a very strong faith and that helped.

"He started the Day Room and meeting the Princess of Wales when she opened it in 1985 was a big step for him. He also started a teaching department, trying to pass the work on to other people.

"He felt it was a very positive and happy place. That was the whole philosophy. It was life limiting but his mantra was that they would try to help people to live to the limit of their horizons and the family would be supported, too, so it was a very holistic approach."

Dr Kingsbury had to retire early due to back problems and he did so reluctantly.

Mrs Kingsbury said: "We bought a small house in Italy and spent a lot of time there. He enjoyed learning Italian and getting to know people in the small village. It was an amazing experience because he didn't want to retire and he was able to throw his energy into his new life."

The couple had eight grandchildren and latterly, Dr Kingsbury just loved being with family and going to the theatre.

Donations in memory of Alan are very welcome and can be made to St Barnabas House via Ian Hart Funeral Service. Visit alankingsbury.muchloved.com