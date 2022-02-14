The ground-breaking ceremony for the Worthing Integrated Care Centre, in Stoke Abbott Road, was held on Friday.

The centre is being funded by Worthing Borough Council and will provide GP, mental health, community and dentistry services under one roof, as well as providing a pharmacy and additional services for families and young children.

It will see Coastal West Sussex CCG, Worthing Medical Group, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust services integrated into one NHS healthcare facility.

Councillor Sir Peter Bottomley and Councillor Kevin Jenkins at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Worthing Integrated Care Centre

It is being built on the brownfield site of the Worthing Town Hall car park, which closed in October 2021 to allow contractors Galliford Try to begin the preparatory work.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, who represents Gaisford Ward on Worthing Borough Council, said: “It was an exciting day for Worthing. We’ve got a key number of important health providers in the town coming together by the summer of 2023 we will have a new state-of-the-art facility here which is going to benefit everybody across Worthing.

“This is unique. This is a council-funded health provision to be able to provide quality health care in the town and that is so exciting.”

Martin Randall, director for the economy for Worthing Borough Council, said: “I think this new centre really looks towards a new model for integrated care.

Councillor Sir Peter Bottomley and Councillor Kevin Jenkins with GallifordTry managing director Gavin Bridge at the WICC site

“This is something, which as a council, we’ve learnt from our health partners, who we were delighted to have with us at the ground-breaking ceremony.

“The centre is a very good opportunity to use public land in an effective way to develop a partnership and bring forward an integrated care centre for the people of Worthing.”

The development is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Representatives from Coastal West Sussex CCG, Worthing Medical Group, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and GallifordTry at the WICC site