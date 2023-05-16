Worthing hosts day of action to help people living with dementia and their carers

​​Worthing Dementia Action Alliance has hosted afternoon tea for people living with dementia and their carers as part of a Dementia Action Week event in the Guildbourne Centre.

A range of information stands was set up in the centre this afternoon and a group of 50 guests, including members of Stay Social at Abbeyfield Ferring Society, was given a seafront ride by Stagecoach on a special bus before being treated to refreshments.

Town crier Bob Smytherman, who is chairman of Worthing Dementia Action Alliance, welcomed guests and read a poem written especially for the occasion by Connie Apps. She was sharing the day with friends and wanted to celebrate both Dementia Day and Bob, as her husband was a member of the town criers' association. She said he would have loved to have been there but he was now in a home.

Bob said: "This is the first time we have done Dementia Action Week like this. It's the first time we have been able to celebrate in the Guildbourne Centre with all this wonderful hospitality. Who would have thought ten years on from when I started this in my mayoral year we would still be going."

The event was sponsored by Rocket Social Media, run by Melanie Peters, with a £500 anonymous donation from one her clients. Food and drink was provided by Kendrick’s Coffee, Vice Puddings, Piglets Pantry and Feast.

1 . Dementia Action Week Worthing Dementia Action Alliance hosted afternoon tea for people living with dementia and their carers as part of a Dementia Action Week event in the Guildbourne Centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

