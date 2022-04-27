Netballathon 2022 will be held at Durrington High School on Sunday, May 15, from 9am to 9pm.

More than 50 women are expected to be playing throughout the day and spectators are welcome to come and go as they please.

Team captain Rachel Cook, who plays for a number of teams across Worthing, said: “The charity Netballathon will be on the final day of Mental Health Awareness Week. The theme this year is loneliness, which, sadly, is a growing problem in the UK.

“Now, more than ever, it is so important to come together as a community and support those who are struggling with their mental health and are in need of support.

“Through netball, hundreds of women in our community supported one another through various personal challenges. For many of us, when we step on the court, our stresses and pressures are forgotten for an hour and it is a valued and necessary form of self-care and connection with others.

“Many people in our community do not have the luxury of space from their own external and internal difficulties and require support from charities, which is why we have selected to raise money for Heads On. We would love to have as many there as possible throughout the day, supporting the cause.”

On the day, there will be a raffle, games such as guess the final score and guess the sweets in the jar, refreshments and cakes.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/worthing-netballathon for more information and to make a donation.

For registration and enquiries, email [email protected] Donation entry minimum £15 per person.

