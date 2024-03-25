Worthing nurse to run London Marathon for nephew living with muscular dystrophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In May 2023, Vicky Hartley’s life changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. Fast forward ten months and the 55-year-old paediatric nurse from Worthing is training to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21.

Inspired by her nephew, Oli, who lives with muscular dystrophy, Vicky is running in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Vicky’s nephew Oli, 23, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy before his first birthday and has always been in a wheelchair. An avid football fan and Brighton & Hove Albion season ticket holder, Oli has never allowed his condition to get in the way of what he is able to do, competing in wheelchair football and having an active social life with family and friends.

With Oli’s ‘life is for living’ motto in mind, following her mastectomy last year, Vicky decided that she wanted to celebrate life. So, when her best friend told her that she was going to run the London Marathon 2024, she saw it as a sign.

“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon but never got around to committing to it,” Vicky said.

“So, when my best friend got a ballot place for the London Marathon, I thought that this must be someone trying to tell me something.

"Despite my own health needs, having witnessed the impact of my nephew living with a muscle wasting condition, there was always going to be only one charity I would run a marathon for. I got in touch with Muscular Dystrophy UK to see if I could run for them, and here I am!”

Vicky lives within walking distance of her sister, and their children all grew up together. She recalls two of her sons doing a sponsored bike ride with Oli’s sister to raise money for a new wheelchair when Oli was younger, and all three of her sons have been registered carers for him.

Vicky added: “The boys have always got on well and we’re a very close family.

“Oli has a wicked sense of humour and his phenomenal positive mental attitude and zest for life rubs off on all of us. Despite the immense impact of living with muscular dystrophy, he is determined to show others that strength is not determined by muscles alone.”

With just a few weeks to go until the London Marathon, Vicky is training regularly with her best friend and their running club, Foxy Ladies, which she has been a member of for eight years.

“Everyone has been so supportive, both in terms of donations and helping with marathon training tips,” she said.

“Since my cancer diagnosis, running has been beneficial for my physical and mental wellbeing. It hasn’t been an easy journey, and I continue to suffer with joint pain, but running does help and Oli is my inspiration for this challenge.

"I want to raise as much as I can for Muscular Dystrophy UK to help fund ground-breaking research into different muscle wasting conditions. Not just for Oli, but all the other brave young people and their families I’ve met during my 30-year career as a paediatric nurse.”

Vicky has already hit her £1,750 fundraising target for Muscular Dystrophy UK but hopes to raise even more for the charity. Follow her journey at 2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/vicky-hartley.