The nursing team at Worthing Hospital’s accident and emergency department has been recognised for a record-breaking achievement.

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) has awarded the Star of the Month award to the A&E team ‘for their outstanding commitment, professionalism and teamwork’ in getting ambulances back out on the road ‘in a record-breaking time’.

"When an ambulance arrives at a hospital, the national target for clinically handing over patients is within 15 minutes of arrival,” an UHSussex spokesperson said.

"However, operational challenges including significant peaks in demand can lengthen handover times and cause delays.

The nursing team at Worthing Hospital’s A&E department at UHSussex has been recognised as Star of the Month for their outstanding commitment, professionalism and teamwork in getting ambulances back out on the road in a record-breaking time. Photo: UHSussex

“Across the South East region, the average ambulance handover times are performing at 44 per cent across 18 local hospitals, however, Worthing’s emergency department is currently above the national performance target at 70 per cent, alongside the Princess Royal Hospital which is also part UHSussex.”

The trust said this achievement is ‘thanks to a series of improvements’ that the team have made over the last six months, using the trust’s patient first improvement programme.

These improvements are now ‘fully embedded into their routine’ and have resulted in ‘improved operational performance and patient care’. It also means that the South East Coast Ambulance Service ‘can respond to more calls and help more patients’ in the Sussex community.

Divisional director of nursing Julie Thomas said: “Patient care is at the heart of this with the emergency department staff pulling together as a team to offload and release ambulances even when under great pressure.

"The very strong caring culture within the department means they always put their patients first, recognising and understanding the importance of getting ambulances back out on the road to go to calls often desperately needing their support.

“This team continues to strive daily to ensure timely care for all patients who attend A&E by ambulance or walk-in routes, with the leadership team constantly reviewing and adapting ways of working to prioritise excellent care for all patients.”

Ms Thomas said the compassion shown to all patients and colleagues ‘despite daily challenges’ of a busy emergency department is ‘truly exceptional’.

A patient who was cared for by the emergency department nursing team, said: “What a lovely, caring hospital. From admission through A&E to discharge later in the evening I experienced the highest standards of care and compassion. The department was so busy but every interaction I observed was unhurried, kind and professional. I went home feeling as if the health professionals at that hospital really cared about me as an individual.”

Hospital director of nursing at Worthing, Tori Cooper, said teams in A&E are ‘working extremely hard’ to see patients, adding: “The focus on patient care, experience and continuous improvement in often very challenging circumstances is to be commended.

“Thank you to our nursing team at Worthing emergency department for adding to this and showing your commitment and professionalism to UHSussex.”

The Star of the Month award recognises the commitment and dedication of colleagues who give a service that is ‘over and above what is expected’ of them to make a difference to patients, visitors and their colleagues.