​A Worthing student with the same vision condition as Richard Osman is benefiting from RNIB’s Bookshare service, including a range of fiction titles and an atlas for geography.

Jessica Hardy, 12, has been using the service since it was first introduced by the Royal National Institute of Blind People in 2016 and is now helping the charity celebrate the millionth title donated by UK publishers to its world-class library of learning resources.

Mum Samantha Stout, 51, says the charity’s support had been essential, not only for books she needs for education at Davison High School for Girls but all reading material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica, who was born with cataracts, microphthalmia and nystagmus, is able to read at their home in Shoreham by using RNIB Bookshare to download books in large print. She has recently enjoyed In The Sea There Are Crocodiles by Fabio Geda, White Poppies by Sue Saunders and Piglettes by Clémentine Beauvais. In geography, she is using the RNIB Bookshare version of the Collins Student Atlas.

Jessica Hardy, 12, has been using the Bookshare service since it was first introduced by the Royal National Institute of Blind People in 2016

Samantha said: "Bookshare is a brilliant scheme. It’s great to spread the word about it and get teachers involved. It just makes everything more accessible because Jessica does need large print. We can't just go into a bookshop, buy a book and bring it home.

"Instead of having to order the book through a company, getting it all printed off and sent, customised, we can just download textbooks straight away from RNIB Bookshare and have the text adapted into her font size, quickly and instantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birth defect microphthalmia means Jessica's eyes are small and the vision condition nystagmus, which also affects author Richard Osman, causes her eyes to make repetitive, uncontrolled movements. Samantha says Jessica has adapted really well overall, trying her own techniques to navigate the world.

RNIB’s Bookshare website provides books, worksheets and resources free of charge to teachers, pupils and students which can be downloaded in accessible formats including electronic braille, PDF and audio. All the titles, including Richard Osman's House of Games book, have been donated by publishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Clarke, chief operating officer, said: “I am delighted that RNIB Bookshare has reached this incredible number. This means more children and young people are getting support with their learning and able to do this alongside their sighted classmates. I know from my own experience as a student how vital it is to have materials available in formats other than print and this extends to my love of reading books for pleasure, too.

“We are so grateful to the many publishers with whom we work to make all this happen and look forward to continued working and the further expansion of RNIB’s Bookshare Service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad