​Worthing surgery hosts Community Open Day for all, with street doctors giving advice in an informal setting

​​Street doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists will be giving advice in an informal setting as a Worthing doctors' surgery hosts a Community Open Day this week.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

St Lawrence Surgery will be offering free health checks as part of the event on Thursday, July 13, from 1pm to 4pm.

There will be ponies and goats, Elsa, pet therapy, face painting, a tombola, cake and produce stalls, refreshments, local charity information stands and health and social care agencies in attendance.

Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said: "We want to make it fun but also a screening and educational afternoon. It is free and open to everyone to attend, not just patients."

St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing celebrating its second CQC rating of Overall Outstanding and its gold award in the Pride in Practice Accreditation from the LGBT Foundation. Picture: S Robards / Sussex World SR23011702St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing celebrating its second CQC rating of Overall Outstanding and its gold award in the Pride in Practice Accreditation from the LGBT Foundation. Picture: S Robards / Sussex World SR23011702
The surgery is at 79 St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing.