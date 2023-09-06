Worthing woman works with NHS on vibrant Spinnaker Tower display for Organ Donation Week

A Worthing woman whose life has been transformed thanks to a kidney transplant is working with the NHS to raise awareness of the service by having the iconic Spinnaker Tower lit up in pink for Organ Donation Week.

Pam Nye received her kidney transplant at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth in 2015 and is now team manager for Portsmouth Hospitals at the British Transplant Games.

She is working with the NHS Blood and Transplant service to organise the colourful display for Organ Donation Week 2023, which runs from September 18 to 24.

Pam said: "This initiative will not only create a visually-striking display but will also serve as a reminder of the life-saving impact organ donation can have on individuals and their families.

The iconic Spinnaker Tower tower will be illuminated by pink light for Organ Donation Week. Picture: Allan Hutchings / Sussex World

"Organ Donation Week aims to promote the significance of organ donation and encourage individuals to register as donors. On Monday, September 18, the iconic Spinnaker Tower will be lit up in a vibrant pink hue, symbolising support for organ donation and the hope it brings to countless lives."

Pam hopes it will raise awareness about organ donation, help to dispel myths and inspire people to make a difference in the lives of others by having conversations about organ donation and ultimately increase the number of registered donors.

She added: "Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those awaiting organ transplants and their families. I hope that I can inspire others to open up conversations regarding organ donation and its significance.

"The reasoning behind my involvement is a very personal one. Due to a genetic condition, my only option was to receive an organ from a donor and after waiting more than four years, enduring dialysis, I finally received the gift of life.

Pam Nye from Worthing is working with the NHS to raise awareness of Organ Donation Week by having the iconic Spinnaker Tower lit up in pink

"I am truly grateful for this selfless gift as I have now been able to enjoy life with my family. I know how and what it feels to wait for an organ - although we talk about a waiting list, this term is slightly inaccurate as it’s far more complicated than just waiting for your name to appear.

"The myths and concerns are still unanswered and we as a society generally like to steer away from having that difficult conversation.

"My health diagnosis changed my path in life. I have always been of curious mind and I realised that although I could not carry on with my professional career, I could use my life and career experience to help others.

"I love volunteering. I am passionate about making the positive out of things, so I decided to channel my energy into raising awareness about organ donation, along with helping other charities.

"My purpose for lighting up the tower is to shine a light across Portsmouth and beyond to encourage people to just take one moment out of their day and give a thought to all those families who have lost loved ones too soon but had the courage to allow a stranger to rebuild their lives from a gift of life.