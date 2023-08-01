Worthing woman's Brave the Shave honours friends and family affected by cancer

​​A Worthing woman has raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support with her Brave the Shave to show support for people affected by the disease.

Marianne Wright, 56, said a number of her friends and family had had cancer in the past few years. She had been thinking of doing Brave the Shave for a while and retirement from a corporate job had given her the opportunity.

Her husband Richard Wright, friends and neighbours joined her at The Broadway Barber Shop, in Brighton Road, this morning to watch her thick, shoulder-length hair being taken off.

Peter Jones, who has been a barber for 30 years, agreed to do the Brave the Shave for free. Richard is a regular customer and when Peter heard why Marianne was having her hair cut off, he was only too happy to help.

After all her hair had been taken off and Peter had given the cut the perfect finish, she said it felt ‘liberating’. Marianne has raised £600 so far. Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/marianne-wright to make a donation.

Marianne said: "So many people's lives are affected by cancer, and people who have cancer and go through treatment lose their hair – they have no choice. I am doing this through choice to raise awareness and to raise money for a great cause, Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I have had five friends affected by cancer and my sister is in remission from breast cancer. I am doing it for them. I can lose my shoulder-length hair through choice and raise some money for charity. People have been saying 'good luck' but I don't need it, I don't have cancer."

