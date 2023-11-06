BREAKING
53 photos from Lewes Bonfire 2023

Despite bad weather in the wake of Storm Ciarán, the famous night of bonfire celebrations in Lewes went ahead on Saturday, November 4.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT

The night sees six separate Lewes Bonfire Societies all celebrating Guy Fawkes night in various parts of the town. It is one of the biggest Bonfire Night events in the country.

There are more than 30 processions during the celebrations, intermingling with each other through the streets of Lewes as the societies show off their own traditions, costumes, fire sites and fireworks.

The night is also well-known for the burning and destroying of models of current figures to ‘highlight a problem or a grievance that the common man has with the powers’. This year included effigies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

