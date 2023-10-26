A Royal Visit for Piddinghoe: HRH The Duke of Gloucester to visit church

St John the Evangelist Piddinghoe will welcome HRH The Duke of Gloucester to visit the church, see the refurbished bell tower and hear the six bells ring, on Monday 30th October.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, will view the exhibition of photos of the bells and the oral history project, which brought together students from Seahaven Academy in Newhaven and villagers to share their stories: why the bells and the church are so important to the community and how stories will be passed onto the next generation. At the end of his visit, he will be presented with a book with highlights of the gathered memories and experiences of our community.

Pupils from Harbour Primary School will share the ancient skills of handbell ringing, which they have been taught as part of the project and after the visit and in the evening, a thirty-minute documentary film we be shared with the children and the village.

This has all been made possible by the fantastic support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trust, BN9 Creative Newhaven and all the supporters of the restoration fund for the church bells.

Brigid Simmonds OBE, funding co-ordinator and Secretary to the PCC said: “We are absolutely delighted that HRH the Duke of Gloucester will be visiting our church at the culmination of this wonderful project. To hear the bells ring out across the valley, meet all those who have made this possible and hear from the children and students who have taken part in the Oral History project and learned to ring hand bells, is an honour for us all.

“We are as ever grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trust and funds from BN9 Creative Newhaven, for their support.”

As the largest dedicated funder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future as set out in their strategic plan, Heritage 2033.