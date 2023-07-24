NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Angmering Village Trail: See what is on the Angmering Village Trail for 2023 and you could win a £50 Argos voucher

Explore the Angmering Village Trail and answer questions to be in with the chance of winning a £50 Argos voucher.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Organised by Angmering Parish Council, the fun trail has been updated for 2023, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to learn more about the village, explore new areas and find hidden yarnbombing along the way.

Download the trail map or pick up a copy from the council office at The Corner House, The Square, Angmering. The trail launched today, Monday, July 24, and will run until Saturday, September 8. All returned forms will be in with a chance to win.

The trail starts at the War Memorial on Angmering Village Green

1. Angmering Village Trail

The trail starts at the War Memorial on Angmering Village Green Photo: National World

There is a question about the shops and businesses in The Square, Angmering

2. Angmering Village Trail

There is a question about the shops and businesses in The Square, Angmering Photo: National World

Look for knitted houses at Graham Butt estate agent in The Square, Angmering

3. Angmering Village Trail

Look for knitted houses at Graham Butt estate agent in The Square, Angmering Photo: National World

Angmering Village Hall

4. Angmering Village Trail

Angmering Village Hall Photo: National World

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Argos