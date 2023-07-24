Organised by Angmering Parish Council, the fun trail has been updated for 2023, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to learn more about the village, explore new areas and find hidden yarnbombing along the way.

Download the trail map or pick up a copy from the council office at The Corner House, The Square, Angmering. The trail launched today, Monday, July 24, and will run until Saturday, September 8. All returned forms will be in with a chance to win.