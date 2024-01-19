Seaford Constitutional Club are putting together a history of their group, but were stumped by this photograph which is thought to be of members on an outing in the 1920s.

Diana Hitchin has been helping the manager of the club put together the history, and amongst the this they were lent is this photo. She reached out to the Sussex Express, to see if any of our readers would be able to identify the location of the photograph or any of the people in it.

She said: “Now we know that it can't be the building where the club was at that time (Church Lane, Seaford), because in summer the sea really didn't get that far into town! We wondered if it might have been Lewes Rowing Club at the banks of the Ouse at South Street, or possibly Newhaven.”