Company applies to build three-bed bungalow at West Sussex village in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company has submitted a planning application to build a three-bed bungalow at Warninglid.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NJA Town Planning Ltd said the proposal for the detached home on land to the south of Robinswood includes parking and access from Colwood Lane.

Their planning, design and access statement said the application site lies within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But is said: “It is considered that the proposal conserves and enhances the beauty of the AONB. The Impact Assessment found that no tree works are required to facilitate the build. It states that there are a number of trees growing on or adjacent to the plot which enhance the verdant setting and amenity of the site.”

The view south along Colwood Lane, looking towards the application site. Photo: Google Street View

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2574.

The statement continued: “The existing access from Colwood Lane would be used to serve the new property and parking space provided. The dwelling would have a footprint approximately 14.3m by 8.4m, with a small rear projection measuring 5.3m by 5.6m. It would be of a simple, modest design, with a flat roof over, having a height of 3.3m. Elevations would be a mix of timber and stone cladding.”

The statement said the unit would be on a plot of land adjacent to the garage/carport belonging to Martlets Cottage and in front of the stable building belonging to Robinswood. It would also be ‘in the open part of the land, leaving the wooded area to remain’ and set back about 15m from the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: “It is considered that the proposal maintains the landscape character of this part of the District. Whilst the proposed dwelling would be located within a wooded setting, it is not considered that there will be any harm to he character or appearance of the area.”

It said: “It is considered that as the site lies within an established ribbon of development and could not be described as isolated. It will not be easily visible from outside the site. It will not result in the perception of openness being unacceptably eroded, nor will it contribute to isolated development outside the built up area.”