The Magic Telscombe Trail will explore all of the exciting historical points of interest hidden all around the village.

The event is hosted by Havens Community Hub, a Community Interest Company aiming to inspire a new way of thinking about community projects, support and engagement along the Havens coastal stretch, from Saltdean to Seaford and the surrounding towns and villages.

Jacqui Flavell, UK Shared Prosperity Fund Project Manager with the Hub, said: “We are so happy to have helped Telscombe Residents Association, and especially Pat “The Hat” and Chris “The Missus” Bowman, to create the Magic Telscombe Trail map. With our new office being based in Telscombe, we have been surprised and delighted to find out more about the history of the area thanks to their extensive knowledge.

“We will be launching the walk route with hot chocolate at Telscombe Civic Centre at 10am on Saturday 7 October, with close up magic by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Sam Jones, and you may even spot the Trail fairy.

Telscombe Village. Photo: Peter Cripps

“Our walk leaders are Telscombe Mayor Laurence O’Connor and MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle. You can join us for the full 5.5 mile trail, the slightly shorter 4.5 mile, or have your hot chocolate and wave us off.

“We would love people to come along and take part in this free local community event, connect with their environment, meet new people and discover more about the history and mystery of Telscombe.”