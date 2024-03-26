Final lecture on one of Midhurst's most influential residents takes place this week

Chris Huhne is in full flow in his lecture series.

The last lecture in the Richard Cobden lecture series is taking place Thursday 28 March at 7 pm in The Old Library, Midhurst.

Richard Cobden (1804-1865) was one of the most influential British politicians of the 19th century. Although he never held government office, Cobden’s ideas about free trade being the basis for prosperity for all and peaceful relations between nations became popular orthodoxy in Britain for over eighty-five years, from the repeal of the Corn Law in 1846 to the return to protectionism in 1932.

They also exercised influence across Europe, the Americas and the wider world.

Appropriately addressing ‘Cobdenism After Cobden’, Doctor Helen Paul of Southampton University will discuss the legacy left by this eminent local figure. Thursday evening’s lecture will follow on from last week’s talk by liberal politician, former MP and MEP Chris Huhne, who discussed Cobden’s role as a treaty negotiator and international man.

Event organiser, Tim Young, was delighted with another high turnout for this penultimate lecture. He commented, “The audience was not disappointed. This proved to be an entertaining and charismatic speaker. He transported us back to the mid-late 1800’s, cleverly placing Cobden and his beliefs in their historical context.”

“Tickets for Thursday’s final lecture are available from Eventbrite (search ‘Richard Cobden’) or just come along at 7 pm. Lovely refreshments are included.”