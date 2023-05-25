The first-ever guided tours to see the ancient clock and bells at St Thomas à Becket church start next month.

Locals and tourists can climb the 57 stone steps of the spiral staircase up the tower to see its much-loved 353-year-old clock in action. They will hear it strike 12 noon up close on the church’s largest bell, which dates from 1619. Visitors will also go up to the belfry to see the magnificent oak bell frame, thought to be over 500 years old.

Peter Varlow, church tower organiser, said: “Our wonderful team of 14 volunteers take turns to climb every day to wind the clock, but now everyone has the chance to go up, residents and tourist alike.”

Tour leader Mary Burke May.

After fundraising last year, the church, in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, has upgraded the spiral stair and repaired the oak floors to make public access possible.

Associate vicar Herbert Bennett added: “We are so grateful to all the people who gave to our fund for the building work, and to our corporate donors including the Friends of Lewes, the Town Council, the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers, South Downs National Park, the Rugby Group, and the Ian Askew Trust.”

The clock is cared for by local craftsmen Thwaites & Reed of Rottingdean, who are entrusted with the maintenance of internationally important clocks – including, at one time, Big Ben itself.

Tours begin on Saturday 17 June, and run until September. Tickets price only £5 are sold by Lewes Tourist Information Centre in person or by phone with credit or debit card, at High Street, Lewes, telephone 01273 483 448.