Genesis legend celebrates 50th anniversary of classic album

Steve Hackett band photo by Lee Millward

The tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the Genesis album Foxtrot which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock.

Guitarist Steve joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the Nursery Cryme album. After extensive touring, the band were encouraged, by audience reactions, to further experiment with ever longer compositions and develop their ability to incorporate strong narratives. Foxtrot was the result.

“I think Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time,” says Steve. “I think there is not one weak track on the album. They all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”

It was an album which certainly bore Steve’s stamp: “I had really pushed for the band getting a mellotron. They had been doing quite a lot of folky stuff until then, very nice, very gentle folky stuff but audiences did tend to wander off and I just wanted to give the music a bit of a harder edge, something a bit more spooky. By the time Tony was fully acquainted with the mellotron then I think it was really working at all levels. The album had everything, sci-fi influences and social commentary but it was not all serious. There are a lot of lighter moments on the album, and it really does stand the test of time. There are some gorgeous melodies.

“I don't think it had the international acclaim that it deserves but I do think that when you revisit it, you can hear the power of the songs and hopefully we will do them justice.

“We were a team of songwriters and I think everybody was queuing up to get hold of the keys to the songwriting cabinet. I'm just pleased that I was able to contribute to it. But actually I was going to leave the band just before Foxtrot. It would have been a very short stay!

“Really I think it was to do with what was going on in my own life at the time and I think essentially I was always heading towards a solo career, wanting to take control of my destiny and have that autonomy in my music-making. But Mike and Tony in the band convinced me that I should stay because they liked my playing which was news to me at the time. I wasn't aware of that. Chaps don’t tend to talk about that kind of thing. We weren’t that kind of band!