Heritage Trust Awards - Chichester winners announced

​Winners of the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced on Wednesday 10th July at the Grade I listed Lancing College Chapel.

​The awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

​The awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

The year 2024 marks a record-breaking milestone for the Awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 award plaques and 31 Highly Commended certificates.

Additionally, special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

The Retreat in Chichester was an award-winner after being submitted by Helyer Davies Architects Photo credit: Matthew Smith Architectural Photography

The National Trust’s Woolbeding Glasshouse in Midhurst came runner-up in The South Downs Award category, having been an award winner in the Landscape and Gardens category (sponsored by Cowan Architects), one of ten categories ranging from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects.

Submitted by Chichester-based building company, RW Armstrong, the glasshouse is an innovative structure created in jewel-like shape with a hydraulic opening mechanism creating a flower shape to welcome in the sunlight.

There were 10 award winning and 10 highly commended projects based in Chichester and the surrounding area which included Titchfield Market Hall at the Weald & Downland Living Museum (submitted by The Morton Partnership).

The restoration and conservation works were described by the judging teams as “a masterclass in conservation best practice in terms of documentation, workmanship and materials”.

​Callum Jackson (left) and Sam Davidson from Chichester’s Berry Stonework won for showcasing high-quality work using traditional skills and crafts for their flintwork in West Wittering

Further award winners from Chichester and the surrounding area included landscape and gardening work to Rye Cottage in Itchenor (submitted by Mark Lamey); a collection of nine private and nine tenure-blind affordable new homes, designed by Elivia Homes and Sunley Estates at Blake’s View in Lavant; and four small scale residential projects (sponsored by RH & RW Clutton), Tye Oak Farm in East Harting (submitted by Manorwood), Palfrey Farm in Petworth (submitted by Pauline Sutton Design), The Retreat in Chichester (submitted by Helyer Davies Architects) and Caledonian Road in Chichester (submitted by the owner).

In addition, three awards were giving to Chichester-based craftspeople, showcasing high-quality work using traditional skills and crafts.

Callum Jackson and Sam Davidson from Berry Stonework for flintwork to Marine Drive in West Wittering, and Liam O’Neill from Lion Roofing for work to St John’s Priory in Arundel.

Highly Commended projects based in Chichester and the surrounding area were announced as:

​Titchfield Market Hall at the Weald & Downland Living Museum (submitted by The Morton Partnership)

The Black Horse in Climping (submitted by James Wells Architects and King & Drury Construction);

The Bill House in Selsey (submitted by Manorwood);

St Giles Place in Petworth (submitted by Remmus Designer Homes);

Hazel Close in Walberton (submitted by MH Architects);

South Mundham Farm Barns in Chichester (submitted by JWA Developments and I G Developments);

Bosham Sailing Club in Bosham (submitted by LAB Architects);

Eastergate Village Hall (submitted by DLS:ARCH);

The Chichester Shed (submitted by Chichester Community Development Trust);

The Stable Yard in Arundel (submitted by Martin Sewell Building Company) and Black Pearl in Bosham (submitted by MH Architects).

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s Chairman, David Cowan said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.

"Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.

"Congratulations to all our award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Details of the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found on www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

Sponsors included: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.