Heritage Trust Awards - Midhurst and Petworth area winners announced

​Winners of the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced on Wednesday 10th July at the Grade I listed Lancing College Chapel.

​The awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

The year 2024 marks a record-breaking milestone for the awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 award plaques and 31 Highly Commended certificates.

Additionally, special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

Woolbeding Glasshouse CREDIT_©HuftonCrow

Woolbeding Glasshouse in Midhurst, won a heritage award in the Landscape and Garden category, as well as being overall runner up in The South Downs Award category. The glasshouse in the National Trust’s Woolbeding Gardens marks the pinnacle of Fergus Garrett’s Silk Route Garden, incorporating the use of technology to create a tropical space.

Submitted by Chichester-based building company, RW Armstrong, the glasshouse is an innovative structure created in jewel-like shape with a hydraulic opening mechanism creating a flower shape to welcome in the sunlight.

The South Downs National Park judging team commented on the “innovative and beautiful construction and design with planting and pathways leading a visitor to different views and elevations of the structure.”

There were six award winners based in Midhurst and the surrounding area which included the conservation and repair of Titchfield Market Hall at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton (submitted by The Morton Partnership Ltd) and the conversion of the historic farmstead at Tye Oak Farm in East Harting (submitted by Manorwood) to provide a single residence.

Westbrook House - Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

In Petworth, there were two residential homes winning an award.

They were Westbrook House (submitted by Tom Turner Architects) and Palfrey Farm (submitted by Pauline Sutton Design).

Award winners a little further afield in Lavant included, Blake’s View, a collection of nine private and nine tenure-blind affordable new homes, designed by Elviva Homes and Sunley Estates; and, two building craft awards for young craftsmen, Sam Davidson and Callum Jackson, who work for Lavant-based firm Berry Stonework.

There was one highly commended project announced for St Giles Place in Graffam (submitted by Remmus Designer Homes), for the development of five-energy-efficient homes in the South Downs National Park.

Palfrey Farm was one of two residential homes in Petworth to win an award Photo credit: Pauline Sutton Design.

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s Chairman, David Cowan said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the Awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.

"Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.

"Congratulations to all our Award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Details of the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found on www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

St Giles Place in Graffam was highly commended for the development of five-energy-efficient homes in the South Downs National Park Photo credit: Remmus Designer Homes

Sponsors included: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.