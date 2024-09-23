The event, now in its 48th year, took place at the South of England Showground on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22.
The South of England Agricultural Society said on Facebook: “As the gates close on the 2024 Autumn Show and Horse Trials we must say a massive thank you to the army of volunteers that it takes to put on our shows, and we call on them often! To the stewards, trustees, committee and council members, judges and others involved in organising, including their families who enable them to give up so much time – thank you.”
To get involved email [email protected].
The annual event featured fun for all ages, including horsemanship and falconry displays, bushcraft workshops, a steam engine showcase, archery and axe-throwing. It featured the South of England Horse Trials with dressage, showjumping, and cross-country phases. There was also a funfair, an activity trail and an animal barn.