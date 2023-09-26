The South of England Agricultural Society’s Autumn Show and International Horse Trials was a big hit last weekend (September 23-24).

The society said thousands of visitors enjoyed ‘a spectacular celebration of rural life, equestrian excellence, and countryside pursuits’ at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

They added that this was the second time that the Autumn Show and Game Fair joined forces with the International Horse Trials.

South of England Agricultural Society’s show director Corrie Ince said: “It was a delight to see so many people enjoying our Autumn Show & International Horse Trials, and hosting such a respected competition in the equine community is a true honour. We hope all our visitors had a great time with the top-notch sports entertainment, got to enjoy some fantastic countryside and outdoor fun, and maybe even discovered a new activity to enjoy.

“We’re now gearing up for our final show of the year – the Winter Fair, taking place on November 18 and 19.”

Tickets to the Winter Fair 2023 are available at www.seas.org.uk.

The big highlight of last weekend’s event was the South of England International CCI*** and CCI** Horse Trials, which are affiliated with the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI). Hundreds of competitors showed off their equestrian skills in showjumping, dressage, and cross-country phases.

Other activities included fly fishing, archery, axe throwing and terrier racing, and there were displays of sheep shearing and birds of prey. There was also a special zone to showcase vintage agricultural vehicles, as well as a Scammell rally, competitions from Women’s Institutes and Young Farmer’s Clubs, the South of England Honey Show and horticulture competitions in vegetables, fruits and flowers.

1 . South of England Showground The South of England Agricultural Society’s Autumn Show and International Horse Trials took place at the weekend (September 23-24). Photo: Mark Wimpenny/ South of England Agricultural Society

